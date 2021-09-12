Results of the Italian Grand Prix -2021, Formula 1, race: who won, podium, points and individual classification – Auto

The Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix has started in Monza.

Verstappen starts from pole at Monza, Hamilton fourth

Circuit Monza, Monza

September 12, 2021

Race

Starting order

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Daniel Riccardo (McLaren)

3. Lando Norris (McLaren)

4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

5. Charles Leclair (Ferrari)

6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

7. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)

8. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

10. Fernando Alonso (Alpin)

11. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

12. Esteban Ocon (“Alpin”)

13. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

14. George Russell (Williams)

15. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)

16. Nikita Mazepin (“Haas”)

17. Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo)

18. Mick Schumacher (“Haas”)

19. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) *

Starting from the pit lane:

Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) **

* – Bottas starts from the last position after replacing all the elements of the power plant

** – Command violated the closed park rule after Gasley’s accident in the sprint qualification – Pierre will start the race from the pit lane.

