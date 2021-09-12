Results of the Italian Grand Prix -2021, Formula 1, race: who won, podium, points and individual classification – Auto

On Sunday 12 September, the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix kicks off in Monza. The race starts at 16:00 Moscow time.

Circuit Monza, Monza

September 12, 2021

Race

Starting order

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Daniel Riccardo (McLaren)

3. Lando Norris (McLaren)

4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

5. Charles Leclair (Ferrari)

6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

7. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)

8. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

10. Fernando Alonso (Alpin)

11. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

12. Esteban Ocon (“Alpin”)

13. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

14. George Russell (Williams)

15. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)

16. Nikita Mazepin (“Haas”)

17. Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo)

18. Mick Schumacher (“Haas”)

19. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) *

20. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) **

* – Gasly had an accident during the sprint qualification. It is not yet clear whether the team will decide to break the closed park rule – in this case, Gasley will start the race from the pit lane.

** – Bottas must start from the last position after replacing all the elements of the power plant. Can win 1 position depending on Gasley’s situation.

