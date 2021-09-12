Review of the film “All Shades of Tokyo”

In Russian cinemas there is a psychological drama Lost Girls and Love Hotels, which has received the title “All Shades of Tokyo” in our box office. We tell who and why should watch the story about an American school teacher who fell in love with a harsh Japanese bandit.

What’s happening. A pretty American girl in Tokyo lives the usual life of a lonely modern expatriate. Namely: walks around the city, drinks with friends in hipster bars and sleeps with random Japanese in local “love hotels”. One day she meets a real yakuza who looks more like a supermodel, and even leaves Tokyo with him for patriarchal Kyoto. Relationships deteriorate when it turns out that the bandit will soon marry, stalking and a spiral of self-destruction begins. In general, everything is as slow and predictable as it can be only in the debut script, written by an aspiring author based on her own novel, which was based on her own impressions of life in Tokyo.

Who’s playing. The main role was played by the rather famous, but strictly third-rate actress Alexandra Daddario, who you could see in San Andreas Rift and a lot of TV series (even in a small role in the first season of True Detective). All that is required of her is either to behave like a normal modern girl, or to look at the screen with emptiness in her eyes while the brutal Japanese have sex with her, or they tie her to the bed for a long time and carefully (you shouldn’t be on your guard: both are here occurs strictly separately). Yakuzu played the least brutal and interesting male Japanese appearing in the film – Takehiro Hira, whom few people saw anywhere even at home. A small role of the heroine’s friend was played by Dutch actress Caris van Houten, Melisandre from Game of Thrones.

What it looks like. The Swedish director William Olsson is firmly stuck between documentary filmmaking and European art cinema (what we incorrectly call “author’s”). He knows how to keep the action behind the scenes and create the impression that we are really on the streets of modern (albeit pre-coronavirus) Japan. But his talents are limited to this – when it comes to tense scenes and psychological dynamics between the characters, there is no drive even in the first “Twilight”. The scenes are too long, the camera is too sedentary, the actors play too “naturally” (that is, quietly and as emotionally as possible) for the picture to interest at least someone. But the cinematography in the film is worthy: everything was shot by a young Japanese man, Kanji Katori, and both Tokyo and Kyoto turned out to be mesmerizingly beautiful here.