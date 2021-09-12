Riccardo wins Italian Grand Prix, Hamilton, Verstappen and Mazepin quit

The Italian Grand Prix race ended at the Monza circuit. The victory was won by the pilot of “McLaren” Daniel Riccardo, the second line was taken by his partner Lando Norris, third podium place won Valtteri Bottas from a Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton (“Mercedes”) and Max Verstappen (“Red Bull”) retired after a double collision, Russian Nikita Mazepin (“Haas”) finished the race ahead of schedule due to a breakdown.

Italian Grand Prix. Final classification

1. Daniel Riccardo (McLaren) – 53 laps

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) +1.747

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) +4.921

4. Charles Leclair (Ferrari) +7.309

5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +8.723

6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +10.535

7. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +15.804

8. Fernando Alonso (Alpin) +17.201

9. George Russell Williams +19.742

10. Esteban Ocon (“Alpin”) +20.868

11. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) +23.743

12. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) +24.621

13. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) +27.216

14. Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo) +29.769

15. Mick Schumacher (“Haas”) +51.088

16. Nikita Mazepin (“Haas”) – retirement

17. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – retirement

18. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – retirement

19. Pierre Gasly (“Alpha Tauri”) – retirement

20. Yuki Tsunoda (“Alpha Tauri”) – gathering.