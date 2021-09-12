Riccardo wins Italian Grand Prix, Hamilton, Verstappen and Mazepin quit
The Italian Grand Prix race ended at the Monza circuit. The victory was won by the pilot of “McLaren” Daniel Riccardo, the second line was taken by his partner Lando Norris, third podium place won Valtteri Bottas from a Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton (“Mercedes”) and Max Verstappen (“Red Bull”) retired after a double collision, Russian Nikita Mazepin (“Haas”) finished the race ahead of schedule due to a breakdown.
Italian Grand Prix. Final classification
1. Daniel Riccardo (McLaren) – 53 laps
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) +1.747
3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) +4.921
4. Charles Leclair (Ferrari) +7.309
5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +8.723
6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +10.535
7. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +15.804
8. Fernando Alonso (Alpin) +17.201
9. George Russell Williams +19.742
10. Esteban Ocon (“Alpin”) +20.868
11. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) +23.743
12. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) +24.621
13. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) +27.216
14. Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo) +29.769
15. Mick Schumacher (“Haas”) +51.088
16. Nikita Mazepin (“Haas”) – retirement
17. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – retirement
18. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – retirement
19. Pierre Gasly (“Alpha Tauri”) – retirement
20. Yuki Tsunoda (“Alpha Tauri”) – gathering.