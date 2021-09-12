Rinat Dasaev personal life, divorce, wedding with a Spanish woman, wife, children, biography – September 11, 2021

We continue to talk about the most interesting events in the personal lives of Soviet stars. Earlier we recalled what was the wedding of the goalkeeper of “Spartak” and the USSR national team Rinat Dasaev and gymnast Nelly Gaas.

Now let’s tell you how the famous goalkeeper got divorced and found a new love.

Dasaev and Gaas divorced in the early 1990s. Their relationship was not tested by moving to Spain, where the Soviet goalkeeper began playing for Sevilla. Far from home, the goalkeeper succumbed to the temptations of a beautiful life abroad and began to spend more and more time in the company of women and alcohol. Of course, Nelly Gaas did not tolerate such antics of her husband – soon their marriage broke up with a scandal.

“Rinat was playing the fool. After all, he drank beer beautifully. The women are around. What kind of women did he love, my dear mother … How many of them he had … His wife was offended. In the end, they divorced, found a Spaniard. Moved to Zaragoza. And Dasaev loved one, then the other, then the third. Even getting tired of this fuss … You, young guys, do not quite understand what 300 thousand dollars was in 1991 – a three-room apartment in the center of Moscow cost three thousand dollars. A dacha on Rublevka – a maximum of ten! ” – said agent Vladimir Abramov, who worked at Sovintersport.

In Zaragoza, Gaas opened her gymnastics school. Her daughters from their marriage to Dasaev, Elmira and Christina, studied there.

The goalkeeper, on the other hand, had a black streak after the divorce. After finishing his career, Dasaev was left without work and money due to failure in business. The goalkeeper closed in on himself, did not share his problems with loved ones, and was also painfully worried about the divorce.

“I think that now I will never marry. Well … It’s not that I’m avoiding women now. It’s just that there can be only one wife. I would not want to go through a divorce for the second time and everything connected with it: sharing children, sorting out the relationship. And then, if you meet a girl, is it really necessary to get married? Why not just live together: if you didn’t like it – goodbye! ” – Dasaev admitted.

Fortunately, soon the clouds over the former goalkeeper finally cleared away. In Seville, he met his love – the beautiful waitress Maria del Mar. A pretty brunette did not know anything about Rinat, but together with her father, who worked as a taxi driver, she helped him get back on his feet.

“Maria saved me, pulled me out of the abyss,” Dasaev admitted. – It was hard psychologically. I do not like to lose, second place is not to my liking. I’m used to being the first. “

At first, Dasaev did not want to legitimize the relationship – probably due to negative experiences in the past. However, a few years after returning to his homeland, he surrendered and played a wedding with Maria.

The marriage turned out to be incredibly successful. Maria and Rinat still live in perfect harmony and raise four children.

“At first we lived in a civil marriage. Even when we arrived in Moscow in 1998, they did not immediately sign. The wedding was played only in 2002. Then, of course, we also visited the mosque – you need to respect the traditions. By the way, we named our son and daughter, who were born in Seville, by Spanish names – Miguel and Beatrice. And the children born in Moscow are Tatar, Aliya and Salim, ”said Dasaev.

Of course, a happy father does not forget about children from a previous marriage. Dasaev periodically calls them up.