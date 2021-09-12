Salma Hayek showed off a mustache in a new photo

by

American actress of Mexican origin Salma Hayek prepared a special look for the Cannes Film Festival: blue Gucci jeans, a white top, and a black jacket. However, she decided to focus not on a new outfit, but on her so-called “mustache”, which appeared due to the strong wind.

On the Instagram page, the celebrity posted a corresponding frame. She was captured on a balcony with her hair fluttering unruly in the wind.

“Now I have a mustache thanks to the wind in Cannes,” says the caption to the photo.

Salma Hayek showed "mustache"...
Salma complemented the festive outfit with wide sunglasses, several silver pendants and a medium-sized red bag, which made the image bright. The summer accessory became the highlight of her entire outfit.

Briefly about the celebrity:

  • Salma Hayek is a Mexican and American film actress, director and producer. Known for such popular films as: “Frida”, “Bandits”, “After Sunset”, “Racers”, “From Dusk Till Dawn” and others.

As OBOZREVATEL reported earlier, Salma Hayek intrigued her fans with a picture in which she was captured with a belly rounded during pregnancy. The star signed the publication itself with a hashtag in Spanish in the form of congratulations on Mother’s Day.

