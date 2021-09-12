“Spartak” – “Khimki”, 3: 1, match of the 7th round of the RPL, analysis of refereeing. Sport-Express

The first half of the match of the 7th round of the Tinkoff Russian Championship, which took place in Tushino, turned out to be rich in controversial moments in terms of refereeing.

Jikia not removed

In the 7th minute of the match “Spartak” – “Khimki” (3: 1), the captain of the red and white Georgy Dzhikia interrupted the attack of “Khimki” with a foul. Kemal Ademi at the moment of violation of the rules controlled the ball and ran away one on one with the goalkeeper. The defender deprived him of a clear opportunity to score a goal, but instead of a red card he mistakenly received only a yellow card from Sergei Ivanov.

Episode of the match of the 7th round of the RPL “Spartak” – “Khimki” – 3: 1.

Umyarov and Promes not punished

At the 12th and 37th minutes, Nail Umyarov and Quincy Promes also mistakenly avoided warnings.

Sobolev’s warning

But Alexander Sobolev in the 41st minute for some reason was punished with a yellow card, although his single combat with an opponent did not deserve such a punishment. All the more so against the background of the violation of Promes, which was left without a “mustard plaster”.

As a result of the referee’s error, the Spartak striker received his fourth warning in the championship and will miss the match … with CSKA.

Goal “Khimki”

In the 40th minute, within a short period of time during the guests’ attack, several interesting moments occurred, and as a result, Khimki’s goal was canceled, which equalized the score.

The second assistant Dmitry Zhvakin became one of the main characters. After a mistake in the first round, he was sent to the penalty box for a long time, depriving him of his practice in the RPL. As a result, his decision led to a conflict situation and guests’ dissatisfaction with the refereeing.

Episode of the match of the 7th round of the RPL “Spartak” – “Khimki” – 3: 1.

The actions of the Moscow Region team can be divided into three phases. In the first two, Khimki’s players found themselves in an offside position. First, Alexander Troshechkin ran behind the offside line, having received a pass from Denis Glushakov. Then Troshechkin made a pass to Ilya Kukharchuk, who was also offside.

Zhvakin did not immediately react to both episodes. Took a break. The game continued. Ademi, who was in the correct position, ferried the ball into the goal. And only after that did the referee team remember about the offside position.

Episode of the match of the 7th round of the RPL “Spartak” – “Khimki” – 3: 1.

Two questions. First, why did Zhvakin wait so long with the signal? Second – is it correct to consider three phases as one attack and cancel a goal because of an offside position by Troshechkin or Kukharchuk (from the way everything was shown during the broadcast, it is not clear what exactly the judges decided)?

I have no answer to the first question. The second question is debatable. It would be interesting to know the opinion of the head of the RFU refereeing department Viktor Kashshai and ESC experts.