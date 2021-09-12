Test runs of figure skaters of the Russian national team in Chelyabinsk reportage, Tutberidze, Shcherbakov, Trusov, Valiev – September 11, 2021

Kamila Valieva gives an interview. The mixed zone is overcrowded on two floors. Kamila Valieva leaves. After 30 seconds, Alexander Texler arrives. There are already half the number of journalists in the mixed zone.

If anything, Alexander Teksler is the governor of the Chelyabinsk region.

The long-awaited meeting of journalists and the best figure skaters of the planet is more important than communicating with any official, even if he heads a large region. Texler said that Tamara Moskvina advised him to develop a figure in the region, and Eteri Tutberidze answered the question of how to get better while being in the top (the governor did not share his answer). Most likely, stories with this comment will be released on regional channels sometime on Monday afternoon. At the local level, the number one theme remains City Day.

At this time, journalists urgently encrypted the first words of the skaters after a long meeting: Kostornaya gave Rudkovskaya a bouquet, Trusova decided to leave Plushenko herself, and Shcherbakova watched all this with interest.

The governor also managed to talk with Kamila Valieva, as well as take a common photo with all the skaters, some of whom went to the festive fireworks in honor of the 285th anniversary of Chelyabinsk in the evening.

More than half of the girls during the skates represented the team of Eteri Tutberidze. This is the case when, in order to save time, it is easier to list those who do not train at Khrustalny. We add a pair of Evgeny Tarasova / Vladimir Morozov, daughter of Diana Davis, who performs in ice dancing in a duet with Gleb Smolkin, recall the singles player Daniil Samsonov who retired at the last moment, and we get a full-fledged squad that can be applied for team tournaments.

Perhaps it was this fact that pleased Eteri Georgievna. Today, the coach was in a great mood and often flashed in the frame during the broadcast. And each time the stadium burst into applause at the sight of Tutberidze, adding a slight shade of embarrassment to the smile. The effect of interaction with the audience was achieved, despite the fact that only a thousand people were admitted to the stands.

Another interesting feature that viewers appreciated is a small studio that Channel One organized during the breaks for pouring ice. Olympic champions Maxim Trankov and Margarita Mamun talked to the heroes of the skates. And this despite the fact that Maxim is an active coach who works with a pair of Tarasov / Morozov. Vladimir even joked in an interview with reporters that Trankov could arrange debriefing on the air.

Mamum’s appearance impressed many skaters. And Daria Usacheva even dedicated a separate post to the gymnast on Instagram.

“I saw and talked to Margarita Mamun for the first time! I was very glad to talk with my idol “, – wrote the student Eteri Tutberidze.

Continuation of rentals – on Sunday at 12.00 Moscow time. The order of going out on the ice by type is the same: dancers, men, hotbeds and women.