The best start of Salavat Yulaev in the KHL. Highlights September 11: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

KHL.ru continues to talk about the most interesting events of the last game day – Salavat Yulaev made its best start in the KHL era, and Nikolai Kulemin is experiencing his second youth.

The best start of Salavat Yulaev in the history of the KHL

“Salavat Yulaev” and “Neftekhimik” approached the face-to-face meeting in an interesting situation – the winner was registering a record winning streak for himself at the start of the KHL season. The Ufa team confidently beat the rival (5: 1), this success became for them the fifth in five league matches. Command Tomi Lyamsya surpassed the achievement of the 2008/2009 season, then Salavat Yulaev won four starting matches. In the game against Neftekhimik, the double scored Sakari Manninen, scored on the puck Nikolay Kulemin, Grigory Panin and Sergey Shmelev. For Panin, the goal was his debut in the championship, his first points in the season were scored Peter Khokhryakov and Shakir Mukhamadullin.

Sniper exploits of Nikolai Kulemin

Some of Salavat Yulaev’s specialists and fans were skeptical about the signing of the 35-year-old striker. But Nikolay Kulemin has already proved that these people were wrong – 6 (5 + 1) points in five matches, the second League sniper after Vadima Shipacheva and a usefulness score of “+7” (the best in the team). In the person of Kulemin, “Salavat Yulaev” got a striker who works great on a penny and can decide the outcome of the episode through experience. There is a feeling that these forward skills will help the team more than once this season.

Nikishin’s first goal in the KHL

In the summer, in relation to “Spartak”, there was a lot of discussion about the transition Vasily Ponomarev with an eye on the fact that the young striker will certainly get a chance to reveal himself in the new team. He’s not doing very well yet, but another promising asset of the red and white is in sight – the defender Alexander Nikishin. In the match against Barys, he first connected well to the far post and scored, then fought off the side and let his partners run away to one defender. As a result – 2 (1 + 1) points in the match. And this is 19 years old!

Third puck “Kunlun Red Star” in the minority

Kunlun Red Star and Sochi finished the game day, at the beginning of the second period the southerners were leading in two goals and earned the majority. It would seem that the perfect moment to put the squeeze on the opponent. But no matter how – Corey Kane in the minority ran into the attack and won back one goal with a laser throw. This puck in the 4 vs 5 format became the third in the season for Kunlun Red Star, they are the best in this indicator: Ak Bars, Jokerit suffered, and now Sochi. As a result, the team Ivano Zanatta fought back and took two points in the series of post-match shots, and the start of the comeback was just Kane’s goal.