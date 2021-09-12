The court found Apple’s statements about the danger of malware for Mac an exaggeration

In a lawsuit between Apple and Epic Games, Apple’s senior vice president of software development, Craig Federighi, argued that tight control over the App Store is necessary to keep users’ iPhones secure. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers did not appear to believe this, writing in the judgment that Federighi may have “Exaggerated the truth for argumentation”…

During his speech, Federighi expressed serious doubts that Apple would be able to protect the iPhone without the App Review system, which is used to validate applications and acts as a kind of gateway to cut off malicious software. He also noted that the security of macOS is, in principle, in poor condition. However, Judge Rogers considered that Federighi did not provide sufficient evidence of this.

“While Mr. Federighi’s opinion about Mac malware may seem plausible, it was first voiced during this trial, suggesting an exaggeration of the truth for the sake of argument. During his testimony, he stated that he had no data on the number of malware in notarized Mac apps compared to iOS apps. In court, he admitted that Apple has malware data collection tools for Mac only, not iOS, which raises the question of where he knows the relative numbers from. Prior to this lawsuit, Apple consistently portrayed the Mac as safe and malware-resistant. Thus, the court considers the testimony of Mr. Federighi on this issue to be of little significance. “, – says the court order.

According to the judge, Apple could implement a system similar to the one used for checking software on the Mac for iOS, while retaining most of the security tools currently in use. The court also found it compelling that applications could be verified regardless of their distribution. Mr. Federighi confirmed that after testing an application, Apple may return it to the developer for distribution directly or through third-party stores. Thus, even though there is a relative decrease in security with unrestricted distribution, alternative models may be workable to achieve the same goals.

Regardless, Judge Rogers has not called on Apple to allow third-party app stores on the iPhone. Instead, Apple will no longer be able to prevent app developers from linking to third-party payment systems in their products.