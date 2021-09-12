The economics of the RPL reform in detail: why is 10 billion rubles for rights not the limit and how to earn them?

Analysts from Nielsen estimate the current market value of the telecontract at 6 billion rubles, but taking into account the growing competitiveness of the league and the increase in the number of matches, the bar will be 10 billion rubles. much closer. There will be more important matches, including at the intermediate finish – when, after the first stage, the league will be divided into two groups. This can be compared to qualifying for the Champions League or qualifying for the World Cup: medals are not awarded, but the very fact of passing further is so important that these are games of increased interest.