The grandiose return of Trusova and Kostornaya. The reverse transition from Plushenko to Tutberidze worked – 09/12/2021

Test rentals are a special start. They are not officially rated and there are supposedly no winners or losers. But only on paper. In fact, it is the review of forces in September that allows all interested parties to draw the first conclusions on the ranking of athletes in the starting season. This is especially important for women’s single skating, where there was a stalemate in the Olympic year – a dozen applicants for Beijing and only three possible quotas. Chelyabinsk has made certain adjustments compared to our summer forecasts – someone has strengthened their positions, while someone, on the contrary, has made their chances for today almost illusory.

Men have a stalemate – there is no one to send for an Olympic license

To begin with, a few words about ice dancing, pair skating and men’s singles. In pairs, everything is as simple as possible – Daria Pavlyuchenko and Denis Khodykin are withdrawing from the struggle, and it is definitely too early to make a choice between two lots from Tamara Moskvina and immigrants from Sambo-70 in September. Nobody is perfect, a little ahead of Evgeny Tarasov with Vladimir Morozov. Only Sergei Dudakov has not yet managed to fix Tarasova’s triple salchow. And the question is whether it will work out in the future. In the most predictable way, as always, no surprises. There is Victoria Sinitsina with Nikita Katsalapov and everyone else behind them. In the absence of Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin, the difference in the level of the pair of Alexander Zhulin and other Russian couples was striking even more clearly. Although Sinitsina and Katsalapov were far from ideal. At the box office, to the music of David Garrett, there were many small roughnesses that would hardly have allowed the French and Americans to be bypassed right now.

However, there is still a lot of time before the Olympics, so there is no reason to worry too much. As well as for our third quota. After Zhulin and the team of Irina Zhuk and Alexander Porkin, the figure skaters clearly go to Beijing as tourists, but in this case, is there a significant difference who it will be specifically? Everyone has the opportunity to snatch a ticket to China – from the daughter of Tutberidze with the son of actor Smolkin to Elizaveta Khudaiberdieva, who in social networks declares support for extremist organizations recognized in Russia. And there is a persistent feeling that it is unsportsmanlike factors that will play a decisive role in this fight.

<iframe loading="lazy" title="Елизавета Худайбердиева - Егор Базин. Произвольный танец. Танцы на льду. Предсезонные контрольные пр" width="840" height="473" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/giwy_CjXcI8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe> An error occurred during download.

Men are also likely to be extras in Beijing. Our leader Mikhail Kolyada boldly answers the journalists, but at the same time on the ice he is not yet impressive. A quadruple sheepskin coat and a triple axel are not surprising now even in women’s singles, and he does not manage to take such simplified content. Without pretending to be an expert, I would like to note that Kolyada’s “Schindler’s List” does not cause admiration similar to last year’s Rudolf Nureyev. During the skate, Dmitry Aliev made a strategic decision not to perform quads at all. With such tactics, you can safely declare to the tournament in Syzran, so he refused the Olympic selection. Petr Gumennik – four falls, Arthur Danielyan barely reached the end of the program, Mark Kondratyuk, it seems, chose fine art as opposed to sports, and Makar Ignatov needs to be urgently sent to work on general physical training. Choosing a candidate for a license in Germany now resembles Russian roulette, where one choice is worse than the other. The first among the latter at the same time looks so far Alexander Samarin, followed by Andrey Mozalev. But even these guys are not to say that you can definitely rely.

Usacheva and Khromykh drop out of the Olympic race after Chelyabinsk

The main emotion from the first warm-up of women is a sharp drop in the quotes of Daria Usacheva. Before the start of the season, we also wrote that Daria is the joker of Tutberidze and the shadow favorite of the battle for Beijing. She took off sharply at the domestic starts last year, thanks to the coronavirus she moved to adults a year earlier and immediately declared herself at the highest level. If even without ultra-si she gained noticeably more peak Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, then what will happen when the coveted trixel still appears to the world? But there was no miraculous transformation in Chelyabinsk. The triple axel is again in words and in plans, the quadruple salchow is completely postponed indefinitely, but in fact it is a ragged hire with a fall on a triple flip. Not impressed – girls from less well-known groups caused much more vivid emotions from the audience.

<iframe loading="lazy" title="Дарья Усачева. Произвольная программа. Предсезонные контрольные прокаты по фигурному катанию 2021" width="840" height="473" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oF9sprypZ0E?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe> An error occurred during download.

For example, Ksenia Sinitsyna from Snow Leopards. Experts have long noted the ward of Svetlana Panova for elegance and sophistication, only the general public has lost sight of her in a year of inactivity. The return did not work out triumphantly, but the main trump cards are still with Xenia, and at least the quadruple sheepskin coat has been announced. The only thing that surprises is the selection of the rest of the jumps – did they definitely not overdo it with the number of doubles at Barça? This is not the championship of Austria or Hong Kong. You can show skiing, incredible in its creativity and atmosphere, but with a cascade of a double axel – a triple sheepskin coat, sitting at home without a chance even for the post-Olympic World Cup. The same applies to Elizaveta Nugumanova. She takes offense at the FFKKR, which clearly does not see the Mercedes ambassador in the national team. But when you present a set of doubles with triples, and even mistakes, what can you expect? In addition, she does not have an increase for the right trainer, and the number of subscribers on TikTok is not yet converted to high components.

Sofya Samodurova can be praised for not giving up. But even her mother tried to persuade the 2019 European champion to end her career. There is a feeling that this largely accidental (albeit absolutely deserved title) partly even interferes with Samodurova. He presses on her and demands in fact the impossible. She is a talented and hardworking girl, but she has neither outstanding grace nor incredible technique. Let’s say thank you for the interesting interpretation of the film “Mulan”, which came out clearly better than the fake from Disney, and we are waiting for the skater at the stages of the Russian Cup. Maya Can! – shouted a fan in his hands with a poster in support of Lame before the start of her rental. The most obscure contender for the Olympics from the Khrustalny team interested many after the final of the Russian Cup last year. Today she again managed to conquer a quadruple toe loop in a cascade with a triple. But then the salchow doubled and drove on, frustrated and without concentration. We are waiting for a set of forms for the main starts.

<iframe loading="lazy" title="Майя Хромых. Произвольная программа. Предсезонные контрольные прокаты по фигурному катанию 2021" width="840" height="473" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Nl__2dMHJAM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe> An error occurred during download.

Trusova and Kostornaya worsened Plushenko’s position in the fight against Tutberidze

Read also

The next warm-up, and the difference in level is immediately visible. Alena Kostornaya is back in the game! You can criticize the Sambo-70 coaching staff as much as you like. But you can’t go against the facts – under Evgeny Plushenko it was painful to look at Kostornaya, but now she has blossomed again. It’s not even about the reincarnation of a triple axel (the purest, but one – she simply forgot about the second). Alena returned her old magic, with the help of which she raised the hall and caused thunderous applause. Great “Winter” by Antonio Vivaldi with a laconic dress suited her perfectly. What can not be said about the new program of Elizaveta Tuktamysheva. The team of Alexei Mishin loves various creative experiments like changing music on a ready-made model of the program from She-Lynn Bourne for 10 thousand dollars. Arabia by Khanin El-Alam and My Love Music by Artem Uzunov looks like an art house movie. Special effects in the form of ultra-s could have saved him, but so far there is no quadruple toe loop or pure trixels. On the first step-out, on the second – a butterfly.

However, Anna Shcherbakova completely refused from complex elements due to injury. The performance is clean, the impression is pleasant, but you definitely expect more from the three-time Russian champion and world champion. As well as from Kamila Valieva, on whom the title of Olympic champion is hung from the age of 12. For her, Tutberidze and Daniil Gleikhengauz chose a strategy with last year’s program. But the stability bet did not work. There was neither the previous wow effect from the presentation of Maurice Ravel’s Bolero, nor pure quads. On a salchow and sheepskin coat – a fall, a sheepskin coat in a cascade with a triple salchow – touching the ice. “The program left because it was chasing elements,” Tutberidze said, and it’s hard to disagree with her.

<iframe loading="lazy" title="Александра Трусова. Произвольная программа. Предсезонные контрольные прокаты по фигурному катанию" width="840" height="473" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SdsIpSbQJdo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe> An error occurred during download.

Alexandra Trusova did not even try to perform the choreography. Cruella, in her case, is perhaps a reference to Alexandra’s unhealthy interest in dogs. But what difference does it make to the smoothness of the movements when we see five (!) Quadruples. This is the most powerful blow of “Sambo-70” in the fight against “Angels Plushenko”. Consider: quadruple flip, quadruple salchow, quadruple toe loop, quadruple lutz – triple toe loop and solo quad lutz. Finally, she got the cherished goal of five quads. Even if not at official competitions, but with spectators and in conditions as close as possible to big tournaments.

At the same time, the current content is not the maximum that Trusova is capable of. In the short, we are waiting for a clean triple axel, and perhaps there will be a trixel in the free one. At least the height of the double span was clearly excessive.