The schedule of F-2 and F-3 for the Russian Grand Prix has become known. First race on Saturday at 8:35 am
The FIA has decided on the schedule of the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix racing weekend. The organizers had to integrate Formula 3 racing sessions into the schedule, after the final stage of this mono series was moved from Austin to Sochi Autodrom. As a result, on Saturday, September 25, there will be four races of the junior series, as well as the Formula 1 training and qualification. To fit the schedule, the first Formula 3 race starts at 8:35 am local time.
Russian Grand Prix. Full schedule of racing sessions.
September 24, Friday
10: 05-10: 50 – Formula-3, training
11: 30-12: 30 – Formula 1, first training session
12: 55-13: 40 – Formula-2, training
15: 00-16: 00 – Formula 1, second workout
16: 25-16: 55 – Formula-3, qualification
17: 20-17: 50 – Formula 2, qualification
September 25, Saturday
08: 35-09: 20 – Formula 3, race 1
10: 30-11: 20 – Formula 2 Race 1
12: 00-13: 00 – Formula 1, third workout
13: 40-14: 25 – Formula 3, race 2
15: 00-16: 00 – Formula 1, qualification
16: 45-17: 35 – Formula 2, race 2
September 26, Sunday
09: 55-10: 40 – Formula 3, race 3
11: 20-12: 25 – Formula 2, race 3
15: 00-17: 00 – Formula 1, race.
