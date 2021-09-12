The schedule of F-2 and F-3 for the Russian Grand Prix has become known. First race on Saturday at 8:35 am

The FIA ​​has decided on the schedule of the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix racing weekend. The organizers had to integrate Formula 3 racing sessions into the schedule, after the final stage of this mono series was moved from Austin to Sochi Autodrom. As a result, on Saturday, September 25, there will be four races of the junior series, as well as the Formula 1 training and qualification. To fit the schedule, the first Formula 3 race starts at 8:35 am local time.

Russian Grand Prix. Full schedule of racing sessions.

September 24, Friday

10: 05-10: 50 – Formula-3, training

11: 30-12: 30 – Formula 1, first training session

12: 55-13: 40 – Formula-2, training

15: 00-16: 00 – Formula 1, second workout

16: 25-16: 55 – Formula-3, qualification

17: 20-17: 50 – Formula 2, qualification

September 25, Saturday

08: 35-09: 20 – Formula 3, race 1

10: 30-11: 20 – Formula 2 Race 1

12: 00-13: 00 – Formula 1, third workout

13: 40-14: 25 – Formula 3, race 2

15: 00-16: 00 – Formula 1, qualification

16: 45-17: 35 – Formula 2, race 2

September 26, Sunday

09: 55-10: 40 – Formula 3, race 3

11: 20-12: 25 – Formula 2, race 3

15: 00-17: 00 – Formula 1, race.