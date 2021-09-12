Former Spartak goalkeeper Anzor Kavazashvili commented on the team’s victory over Khimki (3: 1) in the Russian championship match.

– How important was the victory for Spartak today?

– We can undoubtedly congratulate the team on the victory after the break for the matches of the national teams, this is a very important moment. Still, most of the team’s players missed these matches, were able to rest and prepare. In a way, this is good, although it is insulting. In any case, the Spartak players are doing everything they can. They are simply not capable of more, precisely from the position of the class of players. I’m talking about collective play and individual actions.

Our players do not always perform well, some may not be in the mood to play out in the last months of the contract. But to know all this, you need to be among the players, without this you cannot understand the situation inside the club and not influence it. Therefore, I am offended that we, real Spartak players, cannot participate in the life of the club. Especially after the open letter to the president of Lukoil.

– Do you expect the team’s results to improve in the next games?

– Maybe today’s confident victory will become an impetus for the players’ “revival”, after which they will both move faster on the field and climb faster in the standings of our championship. Moreover, now the density in it is still high, and it is possible to enter the top four due to two or three victories.

But it’s time for the team to turn to face the fans and legends of the club, and not continue to hide from them, even if it annoys Fedun. Because without a true Spartak player, the club will lose its entire red and white spirit.