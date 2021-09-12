“This is probably not done.” Parfyonov revealed the details of the resignation from the Tula “Arsenal”

Former head coach of Arsenal Dmitry Parfyonov told about the resignation from the Tula club.

“How did management explain the decision? Well, do they really have to explain something? They just assembled a team, arrived, announced and left. Taking this opportunity, I would like to thank every employee of the club and all the guys for their joint work. And then everything happened so quickly that I did not even have time to do it properly. First, the management called in coaches. We talked for about three minutes. After 5 minutes, everything was announced to the team, and after half an hour, Bozovic was introduced.

We played in Grozny. There were three days off because there was a pause for the national team. We trained for a week in this pause. If there is a solution, then this is probably not done. We are preparing a team in Tula for a week, it does not bode well, and then such a decision of the management. If there was already a decision, you could have said about it earlier. Yes, we understood that there was a lot of pressure on us, four points in six games. This game in Grozny is also ambiguous, ”Sport24 quotes Parfyonov.

Recall that Parfyonov has been heading Arsenal since November 2020. On September 3 this year, it became known about the termination of the contract with the specialist.