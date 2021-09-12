“Today I felt as comfortable as possible on the ice. At the box office I was driving straight winged “, reports Anna Shcherbakova – Figure skating

Russian figure skater Anna Shcherbakova appreciated her performance in the short program at the test skates in Chelyabinsk.

“Today I felt as comfortable as possible on the ice. I came out and immediately felt this energy of the audience, which we are waiting for all the offseason. Immediately it was very pleasant how we were greeted. During the warm-up, it gave me energy and I flew straight on the ice. Then, at the box office, I also drove straight winged.

I tried to convey the program as much as possible, since it was the first time. It is very important to present it to the audience.

Unfortunately, I missed these training camps in Novogorsk. Therefore, for me, preparation for the season began later – it just shifted. And already in “Khrustalny” they began to stage programs for me. We tried to work with the coaches as quickly as possible so that I came to the skates in a uniform in which I would not be ashamed to show myself and in which I could present new programs.

In general, I like to try different images, and when I was offered these programs, I immediately imagined how it would look. I really like these programs, but I know that there is still a lot of work to be done in order for them to turn out the way I want, as the coaches see it. I try to put all of myself in every box office and add a little bit, ”Shcherbakova said on the air of Channel One.

