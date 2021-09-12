Trusova performed five quadruple jumps in a free program at open skates

The main intrigue of all test skates is the reaction of Eteri Tutberidze to the performances of his wards. It is one of her pupils who is most likely to take gold at the upcoming Olympic Games in Beijing, but at the moment it is difficult to predict which of the athletes will go to China.

In addition to the current silver medalist of the World Championship Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, who trains in the group with Alexei Mishin, six students of Tutberidze – Daria Usacheva, Alexandra Trusova, Anna Shcherbakova, Alena Kostornaya, Kamila Valieva and Maya Khromykh – apply for a ticket to the capital of the Celestial Empire.

Khromykh was the first to emerge from this company. The athlete failed to perform the quadruple salchow and tore off the triple lutz, however, she managed to complete the cascade of the quadruple toe loop + triple toe loop.

After her, Alena Kostornaya appeared at the Traktor Arena in Chelyabinsk. During training with Evgeni Plushenko, the 17-year-old figure skater lost her shape, never performing a triple axel during the last season. But after several months of training with Tutberidze, the European champion returned this element and was able to perfectly perform it in a free program.

A drop of tar in a barrel of honey: during the performance, Kostornaya forgot part of her own free program, for which she later received a reprimand from the coaching staff.

“Why are you looking at us like a child? Like, tell me. What are we to you, creeping line? ” – said Tutberidze on the First Channel.

Also, the mentor was outraged that Kostornaya did not try to enter the second triple axel after the magnificently performed first one: “With such an axel, Alain, you need a second one. And you didn’t even plan it. “

“I had thoughts whether to go for the second triple axel or not. I thought maybe we needed to show the program further with dignity, – Kostornaya admitted to reporters. – As for the forgotten part of the program, the coaches were not shocked, but rather laughed when I forgot the steps.

I wanted to fix it all, but it only turned out worse. However, this is a passing stage. This blot says that I should pay attention not only to the jumps, but also to the other elements of the program. “

The rental of Anna Shcherbakova, who followed next, turned out to be successful. The athlete, who continues to recover from injury, did not dare to jump quadruples on the test skates, but she was able to cope with triple jumps excellently.

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva’s performance did not work at all – the most experienced acting single skater in the country first underwent one triple axel, and then made a “butterfly” on the second, opening after the first turn.

“All this did not upset me in the middle of the program, rather, on the contrary, there was nothing left to lose. Even taking into account the mistakes, the hall was very warmly received, it was pleasant to skate. I really like this program, and the emotions are positive.

I think this was the first and last time I have shown such a performance. At competitions I will no longer make mistakes, ”TASS quotes Tuktamysheva.

Kamila Valieva, considered by many experts to be the main favorite of the upcoming Games, made two serious mistakes in the free program – she tore off a quadruple salchow and fell after a quadruple toe loop, but before that she coped with a solo quad sheepskin coat and a triple axel. Nevertheless, Tutberidze seriously criticized the student.

“The program left because you were chasing the elements. You changed your approach before Salchow, ”the mentor reproached the skater.

“Okay, we learned Axel second, now Salchow is the first. You fly very long, stretch very much, ”said coach and choreographer of the group, Daniil Gleichengauz, to Valieva.

“It was nervous again. I’m just very nervous, which is not allowed on the skate. I was calm for six minutes, but then I was overwhelmed. In training, I also skate clean, I collected everything in a six-minute, but then I began to wind myself up. This is just the beginning of the season.

I try to skate more maturely, but so far I’m not very successful. You have to be more confident. You shackle the movement – it turns out to be a mess, there is no program, everything is interconnected, “RIA Novosti quotes Valieva.

September 12 18:46

The bronze medalist of the world championship, Alexander Trusov, closed the performances in the free program. The 17-year-old figure skater, whom many wrote off after leaving for Evgeni Plushenko, made a triumphant return by performing purely five quadruple jumps during her rental, three of which were in the second part.

Even the stern Tutberidze could not hide a smile – she was clearly pleased with the student, and Sergey Dudakov kissed the covers from Trusova’s skates, which he held in his hands during her performance. After such a rental, the alignment in the struggle for three tickets to the Olympics escalated to the limit.

“Of course, I am very glad that I managed to make five quads, but I emphasize that these are only open skates. I often do better at these skates than at official competitions. Now I will try to repeat it at tournaments, ”Sport24 quotes Trusova.

The skater also admitted that she had liked the music from the movie “Cruella”, to which she performed a free program, that at first she could not even concentrate to perform jumps.

“When I first got this program on, I skated too emotionally – I liked the music so much. Because of this, it was completely impossible to jump. Especially in the first half I like music and it was difficult to control emotions there. But then it began to work out, “- said the skater.