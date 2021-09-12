Tula “Arsenal” drew with CSKA in the first match after the return of Bozovic

Arsenal drew at home with CSKA in the 7th round match of Tinkoff RPL – 2: 2.

As part of the hosts, Evgeny Markov and Ivan Novoseltsev distinguished themselves, Igor Diveev and Fedor Chalov scored against the army team. Note that this was the first draw for the red-blue in the 2021/22 season. Also, this draw was the first in the history of confrontation between these clubs in official matches.

The meeting with CSKA was the first for Arsenal since Miodrag Bozovic returned to the post of head coach.

CSKA rose to 6th place in the standings of the Russian championship, the team scored 10 points in 7 matches. Arsenal are in 15th place with 5 points in 7 games.

Tinkoff Russian Championship. Premier League

7th round

Arsenal (Tula) – CSKA (Moscow) – 2: 2 (1: 1)

Goals: Diveev, 5 (0: 1). Markov, 18 (1: 1). Novoseltsev, 66 (2: 1). Chalov, 74 (2: 2).

Arsenal (Tula): Kochenkov, Novoseltsev, Sokol, Stepanov, Sukhanov, Tkachev, Kostadinov (Kambolov, 81), Chaushich, Khlusevich, Markov (Panchenko, 67), E. Kangva (Davitashvili, 60).

CSKA (Moscow): Akinfeev, Vasin, Diveev, Dzagoev (Akhmetov, 60), Kuchaev (Nababkin, 46), Oblyakov, Zainutdinov (Bistrovich, 60), Biyol, Mukhin (Yakovlev, 76), Zabolotny (Chalov, 32), Edzhuke.

Warnings: Kuchaev, 17. Kostadinov, 45 + 1. Kochenkov, 45 + 3. Mukhin, 57. Diveev, 62. Novoseltsev, 84.

Judges: Sidenkov. Kudryavtsev (both – St. Petersburg), Shiryaev (Stavropol).

VAR: Kazartsev (St. Petersburg). Bogdanov (Vereya).

12-th of September. Tula. Arsenal Stadium.