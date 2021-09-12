Tutberidze joked about Trusova after the rental of a short program in Chelyabinsk – Gazeta.Ru

Honored coach of Russia Eteri Tutberidze joked about Alexandra Trusova after the short program was skated at the test skates of the members of the Russian national figure skating team in Chelyabinsk.

The specialist asked her student not to twist the jumps.

“We do not need a quadruple axel – this is a triple axel,” Tutberidze said.

“Minus the short program, right?” – clarified Trusova with the choreographer Daniil Gleichengauz.

Recall that the 17-year-old figure skater was unable to land cleanly after performing the triple axel.

Note that the athlete managed to cleanly jump a triple flip and a cascade of triple lutz – triple toe loop.

In May 2020, Trusova moved from Khrustalny, where she studied in the group of Eteri Tutberidze, to the Plushenko Academy. A year later, she returned to Tutberidze. At the last world championship in the free program, she announced five quadruple jumps.

Previously a video of Alexandra Trusova’s rental appeared, where she fell from a triple axel.