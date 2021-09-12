Venice 2021: Kristen Stewart in a supershort jumpsuit and Dakota Johnson in a suit and bra in photocalls

Kristen Stewart

Venice continues to host star guests at the festival, with 31-year-old Kristen Stewart and 31-year-old Dakota Johnson arriving in the city today. Both will represent participating films. Stewart starred as Princess Diana in Spencer, and Dakota will be seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, The Lost Daughter. In the meantime, we are waiting for the premiere, we propose to discuss today’s images of actresses who have already appeared on the photo call.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen appeared in public in a super-short black Chanel tweed jumpsuit from the Métiers d’art collection. Such an image was chosen for her by stylist Tara Svennen. The actress appeared in front of the cameras in a new image – she recently lightened her hair. Apparently, Stewart, who is often accused of lack of emotion, was in a great mood and, contrary to the stereotype about herself, smiled a lot and even fooled around the hotel luggage cart.

Dakota Johnson also opted for a black outfit – she chose a Gucci trouser suit. True, she nevertheless added piquancy to her classic look – instead of a blouse or top, Dakota chose a bra. The famous stylist Kate Young was responsible for the image of the actress.

Dakota Johnson

Whose outlet do you like best?