Victories of Zenit, Spartak and Loko, Ronaldo’s double for Manchester United, 18-year-old Radukanu took the US Open, the Olympians met with Putin, Juve is drowning and other news – Football

1. In RPL “Zenith” won “Akhmat” (Artem Dzyuba didn’t score again, but he has two assists), “Spartak” figured out with Khimki, and Kamano’s double in the game with Krylya brought three points Lokomotiv. “Zenith” retained leadership in the championship – he has 17 points in 7 rounds.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo made a double in their first match for Manchester United after their return, the Mancunians beat Newcastle big (4: 1). Chelsea thanks to Lukaku’s double and Kovacic’s goal won Aston Villa (3: 0). “Man City” overpowered Leicester (1-0) away thanks to a goal from Bernard Silva and Arsenal won in the Premier League for the first time this season and is 16th in the championship. Tottenham with ten men got three balls from Palace and suffered their first defeat of the season. All results of the day – here…

3. In the final of the US Open, the 150th racket of the world, Emma Radukanu beat No. 73 Leila Fernandez. The 18-year-old Briton is the youngest Grand Slam champion after Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon -2004 and first qualifier in tennis history, taking the title at TBSH.

4. Juventus conceded Napoli (1: 2), leading the score after the first half. The Turin club has two defeats in a row and 1 point after 3 rounds Series A. “Atalanta” lost Fiorentine (1: 2), and all the goals were scored from the penalty spot. Miranchuk spent a little more than half on the field, Kokorin didn’t come out again…

5. Russia won a strong-willed victory over Ukraine in the 1/8 finals of the 2021 European Volleyball Championship and will play with Poland in the quarterfinals.

6.President of Russia Vladimir Putin presented state awards gold medalists of the Tokyo Olympics. Olympic winners and medalists got BMW cars… Dmitry Medvedev presented the keys to the cars. By the way, the sisters of Averina, who took 2nd and 4th places at the Olympics, got BMW X5 carswhich are presented to the winners of the Games.

7. Italian Grand Prix 2021. Valtteri Bottas from Mercedes won the sprint qualifier, but will start the race from the end of the grid due to the replacement of the power plant, Verstappen – 2nd, Riccardo – 3rd, Mazepin – 17th.

Russian pilot Robert Schwartzman became the third in the Formula 2 race at Monza.

8. Russian figure skaters and skaters performed with short programs at the test skates of the Russian national team. Also short programs showed couples, with rhythm dancing duets performed.

9. KHL. “Avangard” conceded Jokeritu, Salavat Yulaev defeated Neftekhimik, Kunlun beat Sochi in shootouts.

10. Bayern Munich defeated Leipzig (4-1) thanks to goals from Lewandowski, Musiala, Sanaa and Shupo-Motinga, while Borussia Dortmund beat Bayer (4: 3) away, three times behind. Erling Holland made a double, he 65 goals in 65 games for Borussia. Other results of the day in Germany – here…

11. CSKA defender Mario Fernandez will miss about two months due to a knee injury, according to the Championship. He was injured in the national team.

12. Barcelona is ready to offer 70 million euros for Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo in winter.

13. PSG without Messi and Neymar scored 4 goals “Clermont”, “Monaco” without Golovin lost to “Marseille”. Have Mbappe 4 goals in 5 games League 1, he leads the list of scorers.

14. Boxing night in Hollywood. Belfort knocked out Holyfield, Silva knocked out Ortiz and other results…

15. Basketball CSKA terminated the agreement with defender Mike James. On account of James for two incomplete seasons 87 matches for CSKA, in which he scored 18.8 points and made 4.7 assists per meeting.

16. Family of Poland defender Kamil Glick received insults and threats on social networks after the match with England. The Pole was accused of racism towards Walker.

Quotes of the day.

Vladimir Putin about the Olympics: “I can’t help but recall politicized decisions far from sports about our country and our team “

Nikolay Valuev: “I agree with Putin… The limit cannot be canceled, otherwise we will lose the young generation of players “

Semak about the limit: “My position will not change… All RPL clubs support cancellation “

The Minister of Sports of the Moscow Region on the cancellation of the goal of Khimki: “Why do you need a VAR if you don’t use it? There was no offside “

Pjanic about Ronaldo and Messi: “Playing with aliens is like winning a trophy”

Synchronist Vlad Chigireva to Putin: “Gagarin opened space for us, and you opened sport for our country, no one has invested as much in sports as you have before. “