Why am I waiting for the new MacBook Pro 14 ″. Spoiler alert: it will be a cannon

On November 13, 2019, unexpectedly, Apple introduced something that was not expected anymore – a 16-inch MacBook Pro with a normal keyboard. A year later, on November 10, fantasies about the return of the Macintosh platform to the big leagues became reality. Two MacBooks and a Mac mini with M1 shocked the world. This fall, at the end of October or November, two MacBooks and an unexpected Mac mini – with a new chip inside are expected again. Even repeating last year’s triumph would be a non-trivial task, but it definitely needs to be surpassed. Perhaps we are expecting too much from Apple. But who taught us to do this? Apple itself, let it not be offended now!

The success of the late fall event depends on what the new M-Chip is capable of. Its specifications are known from unofficial sources. They are impressive. In March dreams, they were much cooler, but now these are the specifications of a real chip. The chip is clearly more powerful than the M1, consumes more power and generates more heat. And how he will behave in real life is still a question. By the way, year after year, A-chips were tearing to shreds chips that exceeded them, judging by their specifications, by almost an order of magnitude.

The abilities of chips are determined not only by the number of cores in their central, graphics and other processors, but also by other factors, many of which we don’t even know. The new M-chip has excellent heredity. The team of its developers, so far, coped well with their tasks. Apple is doing fine with testing, debugging and optimizing the chips. It seems that the chip should not fail. But the chip, even if it is insanely good, is no longer enough. How are things going with the rest?

What will be the new MacBook Pro

In my opinion, there is no need to change the time-tested design of the MacBook Pro at all. Of course, it is worth listening to the wishes of the public, but they do not always need to be fulfilled. Apple is not a goldfish. Reducing the bezels, replacing the Touch Bar with normal F-keys – it would be nice. With the Touch Bar, by the way, not everything is clear – there were rumors that the Touch Bar may be saved. And to change something else, in order to change something – I would not.

If the actual performance characteristics of the new MacBook Pro are admirable, but the design remains almost unchanged, the public will grumble, but this will not affect the popularity of the MacBook Pro. But Apple seems to think differently. New design language, flat edges, aesthetics. Someone will not like this design, someone will demand to return the old one – they will grumble even more. But let them change, the main thing is not to screw it up.

Display of the new MacBook Pro

The 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro form factor was a success. The screen space has increased, the bezels have become thinner – great? The diagonal of the screen increased by 0.6 inches (15.24 mm), the resolution of the 15.4-inch screen was 2880 x 1800, while the 16-inch screen was 3072 x 1920. Not much, but still more. And then there was talk that Apple should do the same with the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

In November 2019, Phil Schiller, when asked by a famous blogger about the 14-inch MacBook Pro, replied that “we have not thought about such a form factor yet”. Phil Schiller was Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at the time, and he couldn’t have been ignorant of such projects. For two years, a lot has changed – they say that the screen diagonal is small, but advanced, MacBook Pro will increase this fall from 13.3 inches to 14.1 inches. 0.8 inches (20.32 mm). Like the 16-inch MacBook Pro, it will increase in size compared to the 13-inch, slightly, almost imperceptibly.

MacBook Pro 14 “ports

If not for its limitations, the M1 could be considered a decent mid-range chip. The M1 copes with the tasks of chips of this class without overheating and, in the presence of a forced cooling system, without fainting (without throttling). The powerful M-chip is, in all seriousness, a mid-range chip. In order for the increase in the number of ports to inspire such enthusiasm among the professionals, they had to be severely limited in this matter.

The new M-Chip is rumored to support up to four Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports. In addition, the HDMI port and SD card slot will return to the MacBook Pro. Ethernet is also possible. And even a special magnetic power connector. There hasn’t been such a variety of ports on Apple laptops in years! The maximum size of RAM, the chip is rumored to have up to 64 GB. In the MacBook Pro, it seems to be artificially limited to 32 GB. The maximum capacity of the SSD will be increased from the current 2 TB to 8 TB.

miniLED screens Apple

According to unofficial information, the screens of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro will also be mini-LED (mini-LED). The brightness will double (and in peak modes even more than three times), the contrast will increase a thousand times. It is said to reduce fatigue and is very beautiful. Now that you can try such a display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2021, it turns out that not everyone is thrilled with it. I like it, but not everyone noticed the difference. And its shortcomings are literally striking. Mini LED displays reflect the sun’s rays intensely.

The mini-LED display with nano-textured glass for the iPad Pro, which removes this effect, was regretted for the iPad Pro. Whether someone likes it or not, there is no way back. According to unofficial information, in June the MacBook Pro was not presented due to serious problems with the production of one of the important components – these very mini-LED displays. There were doubts that it would be possible to cope with this. We did it. 600-800 thousand MacBook Pros are already being released per month, and the mythical mini-LED displays are almost inevitable. Unless something else happens.