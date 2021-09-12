World’s first recyclable blades for wind turbines created

According to some estimates, by 2050 it will be necessary to dispose of at least 200 thousand blades for wind turbines, which today are mostly buried in the ground. The problem was solved by Siemens Gamesa, one of the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturers. Siemens Gamesa has created recyclable blades that decompose relatively easily into constituent materials that can be reused.

The technology involves the dissolution of the bonding resin in weakly acidic solutions. In the manufacture of a blade, resin converts fiberglass and other polymers, as well as wood and metal parts of the blade structure into a monolithic product. Such a blade is resistant to salt water, which guarantees many years of operation of wind turbines in coastal sea waters.

In the process of disposal, the blade is immersed in a special solution and decomposes into primary materials, with the exception of the resin, which dissolves. The materials obtained during processing can be used again in the production of goods, which ensures sustainable production, as they say now, and saves resources.

Using the new technology Siemens Gamesa manufactured the first 6 81-meter RecyclableBlade blades and signed three contracts for their use in wind turbine projects. The recyclable blades will be installed on the wind turbines of the Kaskasi power plant in Germany and on the offshore generators of the French EDF Renewables and German WPD projects.