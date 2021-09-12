Xbox Series X | S can recognize third-party SSD as a proprietary expansion card – only need an adapter

At the moment, install and run nextgen games on Xbox Series X |S can only be done in two ways: directly through the internal SSD-drive, or using a proprietary memory expansion card from Seagatewhich plugs into its own slot on the back of the console.

Nevertheless, one of the users of the Chinese site BiliBili still managed to force my Xbox series s identify third-party SSD as if it is a branded Seagate card …

While watching the video with the parsing of the set-top box, the enthusiast discovered that it uses two PCIe 4.0 x2 slots: one for its own NVMe drive, and the other for Seagate expansion. After that, he suggested that if you find a suitable solid-state SSD with a PCIe 4.0 interface, then it can be installed in the slot under the card using a special adapter.

SSD was selected as test subject Western Digital SN530 (M.2 2230) capacity 1 TBbecause this is the same drive that Microsoft uses in its Xbox Series X | S hardware.

By connecting this SSD with a CFexpress / NVMe adapter, the user was able to connect the drive to the Xbox Series S via the expansion slot. The console recognized it and entered it into the system as a “Memory expansion card”, providing 867 GB additional free memory …

The modder stressed that he only tested with the WD SN530 and does not guarantee that other drives will work as expected. …

“Someone tried to insert their memory card (CFexpress Type B, PCIe 3.0 x2, 2000 MB / s) into the Xbox and got an incompatibility pop-up,” added the modder.

In Russia, Seagate memory card for Xbox Series X | S is sold at the recommended retail price 19,899 rubles…

Read also: Reissue of Alan Wake for modern platforms showed in the first trailer – the exact release date has been announced…