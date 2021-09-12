Zelensky called the Olympics in Ukraine the dream of every person | News | News

The Olympics in Ukraine are the dream of “every” person since childhood, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is sure. He added: the country deserves to become the host of the Olympics, as the head of state spoke about on Saturday, September 11.

Moreover, Zelensky prepared the motto of the conditional Olympic Games: “Faster, higher, stronger.”

“Probably everyone has a big dream since childhood, and this dream is the Olympics in Ukraine. I really believe in it and really want it. I am confident that our great country deserves to host the Olympic Games. <...> So regarding the Olympic Games – we will try, we will definitely try, ”the words of the Ukrainian leader are quoted in the article of the Sport-Express newspaper.

This is not Zelenskiy’s first statement about the Olympics in Ukraine. In October 2020, he already noted that a sporting event would be an “ambitious sporting goal” for the country.

On September 15, 2020, the head of the country’s Ministry of Youth and Sports, Vadim Gutsait, said that Zelensky had set a task – to bring the Olympics to Ukraine. The minister noted that this requires a material base, the department has begun to study the issue.

In 2019, Zelenskiy already ordered the development of a strategic plan so that the country could qualify to host the Olympic Games.