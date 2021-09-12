Zenit – Akhmat: Petersburgers scored three points in a bitter struggle

After a confident first half in the second half, the blue-white-blue experienced difficulties, but managed to achieve victory.



Photo: Vyacheslav Evdokimov

Blue-white-blue began the meeting with the following composition: Kritsyuk – Douglas Santos, Rakitsky, Chistyakov, Sutormin – Mostovoy, Wendel, Kuzyaev, Erokhin – Dzyuba (team captain), Azmun.

Zenit acted with superiority from the very beginning and took the lead in the 9th minute. Dziuba, bursting into the opponent’s penalty area on the right edge, noticed Wendel’s connection from the depths and rolled the ball towards him. The Brazilian midfielder of the blue-white-blue struck just under the right post, and none of the Akhmat players managed to cover him – 1: 0 in the opening of the meeting!

The guests practically did not hold the ball at all. Only after missing, Grozny began to try to own it for a longer time and organize some kind of combination. However, the overwhelming majority of the playing time the ball was in the half of the field of “Akhmat”, and basically Andrey Talalaev’s charges were busy not to miss the second goal. Zenit’s newcomer Stanislav Kritsyuk, who took a place at the goal in this match, took minimal part in the game.

This continued until the 26th minute, when Kritsyuk had to try very hard not to allow the most beautiful goal performed by Daniil Utkin to take place. The guests’ midfielder with a powerful kick launched the bouncing ball into the upper left corner of the goal, from where the goalkeeper pulled it out after the jump.

This moment of Utkin remained the only successful action of the guests in the attack, but Zenit soon doubled their advantage – and this absolutely followed from the logic of the fight. In the next, for the fifth time during the current season, Alexander Erokhin scored. On the 32nd minute, Douglas Santos, breaking through on the left flank, made a cross to the center, being close to the endline. Erokhin was already waiting for the ball on the patch near the goal of Vitaly Gudiev – and in touch sent it right into the net with the bottom – 2: 0!

Already in stoppage time after a pass into the penalty area on the right, Dzyuba almost scored. Gudiev managed to transfer his strike to the corner. The result is a convincing time in Zenit’s performance and a well-deserved comfortable lead.

Zenit started the second half of the match with one rearrangement in the middle line. Daler Kuzyaev was replaced by Malk. The speed on the field increased: Akhmat now had only 45 minutes to save the match, in which Grozny almost failed. The hosts received a powerful boost in attack and went ahead with fresh forces.

Nevertheless, luck smiled at the guests, who, in their turn, made two changes at once during the break. In the 51st minute, the ball was at the feet of striker Mohamed Konate. He was in a convenient position not far from the goal and, falling onto the lawn, managed to roll the ball into the bottom corner of Kritsyuk’s goal – this time the Zenit goalkeeper did not manage to cover the kick, 2: 1.

The game has leveled off: the players of “Akhmat” felt that they had a chance to earn points in this meeting. Zenit players were forced to increase the pace of their game in order to try to score the third goal and regain a two-goal advantage. Substitutions followed: instead of Azmun and Mostovoy, Claudinho and Kravtsov appeared on the field.

The tension was growing: already in the 60th minute Grozny missed the perfect moment to turn the score into a draw. Timofeev was left alone with the ball on the border of Zenit’s penalty area, and the midfielder had a lot of time to prepare the kick and shoot, but he sent the ball close to the post. And among the Petersburgers, Malcolm declared himself: twice in a row he found himself at the forefront of his team’s attack – either punching from afar, then closing the chamber inside the penalty area, forcing Gudiev to make two rescues. A couple of minutes later, Gudiev saved Akhmat and for the third time in a few minutes, when Claudinho tried to take Dziuba to an empty corner of the goal, but the visitors’ goalkeeper managed to block the ball’s way into the net.

By the middle of the second half, Zenit managed to take the initiative back, and Akhmat again switched to playing on counterattacks. 15 minutes before the final whistle, the fourth substitution took place in the hosts: Erokhin went to the bench, and Krugovoy entered the game.

At the end of the match, Akhmat again gained possession of the ball and for some time kept hoping for a draw. But only until the 83rd minute, when Malcolm finally removed all questions regarding the winner in this fight.

Dziuba, standing with his back to the goal, rolled the ball under the blow to Malkom, and he struck Gudiev’s goal from close range – 3: 1, and Zenit achieved the fifth victory in seven rounds of Tinkoff RPL, retaining the lead in the standings.

The next match blue-white-blue will play on Tuesday, September 14. In the opening match of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Sergei Semak’s team will face Chelsea in London.