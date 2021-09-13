almost all attacking players are injured, and Laporta does not trust

There are almost no attacking players left at the disposal of the Barcelona head coach. We’ll have to throw into battle a newcomer – 31-year-old Luc de Jong, who was rented from Sevilla on the last day of the transfer window. And Bayern is ahead … Will the Dutch coach cope with one of the toughest challenges of his career?

Believe it or not, Barcelona are now in such a position that even the loss of Martin Braithwaite is a cause for serious concern. In the match against Getafe (2: 1), the Dane injured his knee and was out for 3-4 months. In the Catalan infirmary, he will accompany other attacking players – Ansu Fati, Sergio Aguero and Usman Dembele. And if only that. In the summer, Barça, due to financial difficulties, had to part with Antoine Griezmann, who returned to Atlético. So now Ronald Koeman has a lot of options ahead of him. We can only hope for young people like Niko Gonzalez and Yusuf Demir, as well as for … Luc de Jong!

https://twitter.com/brfootball/status/1435941441222717441

Plan b? Or is it A?

The Dutchman was rented from Sevilla just after Braithwaite was eliminated with an injury. The 31-year-old striker could not have imagined that he would have to immediately harness into the main team. In an interview with the club’s press service, he said:

– I know that I will not play in every match. I think they hired me to have a plan B, tactical variability. I play well with my head, so you can hang on me. Well, as a forward of the penalty area, I am also nothing. In general, I am ready to score in any match and for any team. Barça is no exception.

https://twitter.com/goal/status/1435958138432225287

It looks like de Jong will start the Champions League match against Bayern at the start. At the same time, Memphis Depay will have to go to the flank, and until that moment it was he who played the center-forward. From the other side, most likely, the disgraced Philippe Coutinho will come out. Still, it is better to throw experienced football players into battle against the Munich car. De Jong hopes that his bond with Depay will quickly begin to bear fruit:

– I hope we can play with Memphis. He is a great footballer. I count on his creativity: he can supply me with passes and crosses. Well, let him score too.

More dangerous than Neymar

If de Jong is counting on Depay, then Koeman is counting on de Jong. His desire to acquire a compatriot was not dictated by the loss of attacking players. The Barcelona coach wanted to see Luke on the lineup even before Braithwaite broke down and Griezmann moved to Atlético. Koeman is a big fan of de Jong’s talent and even compares him to football superstars:

– If a canopy goes into the penalty area, then de Jong becomes more dangerous than Neymar. He is not at all like those forwards that we already have. I think every team should have such a striker. I asked the club to buy Luke last year. I don’t understand why there weren’t such players here before.

https://twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad/status/1436612980620201986

The main challenge

Many people may not like Koeman’s reasoning. In the public mind, Barcelona is still not very compatible with names like Braithwaite and de Jong. And the figure of Koeman himself, to be honest, still does not seem optimal. Even the new president of the club, Joan Laporta, does not really believe in his coach and, according to rumors, is already looking for a replacement. Xavi, Erik ten Hag or Roberto Martinez can come to the place of the Dutchman. However, the current mentor does not intend to give up:

– Laporta allows himself a lot in the media (we are talking about Laporta’s statement, in which he revealed the details of Koeman’s contract. – Sportbox.ru). It would be better to solve all these issues behind closed doors. I like it when the president is committed to his cause, doubts about something and asks questions. But you don’t need to do it through the press. My new contract? Now there is nothing, but tomorrow it may change. It all depends on the results that we show. I am open to continued cooperation. I like everything. After all, thanks to me, Barcelona have a future.

https://twitter.com/BarcaWorldwide/status/1437161771614285828

Koeman is very (if not overly) confident in himself. Given the current situation, it will be quite difficult for him to ensure Barcelona’s future – at least a bright one. And already in the Champions League for the Catalans it is quite scary. Bayern, of course, are now not as powerful as the one that smashed Barça 8-2 in August 2020, but they can still take advantage of the problems of the blue garnet. Koeman will have to show all his coaching talent. Perhaps then Laporta will be more confident in him. The Dutch specialist now faces a major challenge in his career. Either he will break through to a new level, having coped with all the troubles, or he will forever remain a coach for the English middle peasants.

***

