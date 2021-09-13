AMD has released a package of drivers Radeon Adrenalin 21.9.1 / News / Overclockers.ua

Today AMD has released a set of graphics drivers and Radeon Software Adrenalin with an index of 21.9.1. The latest release contains optimizations for the Deathloop shooter and the Call of Duty Vanguard open beta, provides support for Smart Access Memory (Resizable BAR) technology on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics cards, and also brings an automatic overclocking function. In addition, the new driver is fully compatible with the Windows 11 operating system.

“Gamers with PCs with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 processor and AMD Radeon 6000 graphics can now take advantage of AMD Radeon Software’s new easy-to-use auto-overclocking feature. Starting with Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.9.1, gamers can improve performance at the push of a button, ”said AMD Press Office. Below is the corresponding video tutorial.

The list of issues fixed in the release of Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.9.1 is as follows:

visual artifacts in Payday 2 on some AMD graphics cards, for example, the Radeon RX 6800 XT;

flickering images when connecting two monitors with different frequency / resolution on graphics adapters Radeon RX Vega;

High power consumption and high VRAM frequency on Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics cards in idle mode, if the resolution and refresh rate of the display are fixed, for example, 1080p at 60 Hz;

video driver error or black screen in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on some video cards, including the Radeon RX 480.

You can read the documentation for the Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.9.1 driver package on the official AMD website. There are also links to download it. It is suitable for both discrete Radeon 3D accelerators and video cores integrated into Ryzen / Athlon processors.