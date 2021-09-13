American billionaire urged bitcoin investors to be careful :: RBC.Crypto

Leon Kuperman admitted that he still does not understand the technology of the first cryptocurrency, therefore he considers gold to be the best asset for storing value.

American billionaire and investor Leon Kuperman (Forbes estimates his fortune at $ 2.5 billion) in an interview CNBC admitted that he still does not understand bitcoin, despite the fact that the cryptocurrency has grown by more than 7,600% over the past five years. Cooperman urged those who, like him, are poorly versed in the matter, to exercise caution when investing in cryptocurrency.

“If you don’t understand Bitcoin, it means you are old. I am 78 years old. I am old. I do not understand this. I would be very careful with BTC, ”said Kuperman.

Leon “Lee” Cooperman is the CEO of hedge fund Omega Advisors, which manages $ 3.3 billion in assets.

For those who do not consider themselves to be a cryptocurrency expert, investing in gold is more suitable, according to Cooperman.

Early September Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren named cryptocurrency by a new shadow bank. According to Warren, digital services offer credit products to users without guaranteeing them protection and stability. Whereas the traditional financial system is based on the fulfillment of precisely these conditions, the senator added.

