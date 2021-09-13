An open letter from Mario Fernandez to the fans of the national team

Mario Fernandez, who announced today the end of his performances for the Russian national team, appealed to the fans of the national team. Here is the full text of the lawyer’s letter:

Hello everyone! This is Mario. And I have some important words for you.

Immediately about the main thing: my path in the Russian national team is coming to an end. I am finishing my career in the Russian national team.

Let me explain why. Turning 31 this week, my injuries have become more frequent as I get older, making it difficult to play for the national team and club at the same time. That is why I want to focus on playing for my club CSKA and give young footballers the opportunity to play in the national team. From my point of view, it would be fair.

I must say that I remember each of my 35 matches wearing a T-shirt with a double-headed eagle on the chest. I, a boy from São Cayetano do Sul, have lived in Russia for almost 10 years and am happy that I was able to benefit her.

I would like to take this moment to first of all thank the Lord God, because without the Lord I would never have come to Russia and would not have reached the present moment.

I would also like to thank my family, which has always supported me, my home club CSKA and all the fans. Sincerely – I will never regret that I decided to play for Russia, not Brazil. I gave my all in the national team, in every match, starting with a friendly game with Dynamo, and ending with a meeting with Croatia in Luzhniki, which was my last. I want everyone to know: I played for partners and for you, dear fans. Who have always supported us – both on TV and at the stadium.

The strongest emotions from football I got in 2018, at the World Cup. In fact, it has been the most exciting month of my career in general. If you ask me to describe my emotions from a goal in stoppage time with the Croats, I will not be able to do it. I’ll just remember how it was. 115th minute. Submission of Dzagi from a free-kick. I jump out. The ball touches my head and flies exactly to the lower left corner …

Do you remember how it was? You know, I’m not a very emotional person, but I remember that moment clearly. And I ran to you, to the fans.

It also seemed to me that in the stands are not thousands of fans who got to the game in Sochi, but millions of people who live in Russia and are united by the national team. The national team from which I am leaving now. But I will always support her.

Yours, Mario Fernandez.