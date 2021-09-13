Anderson Silva – Tito Ortiz, knockout video, how the fight ended, the best moments, photos – September 12, 2021

Ongoing conversations in the spirit of “boxing is dying, yielding to MMA” ended with the fact that all the most media confrontations (both in Russia and in the rest of the world) are settled inside the boxing ring. MMA fighter Alexander Emelianenko faced strongman Mikhail Koklyaev, blogger Logan Paul fought boxer Floyd Mayweather and so on. It’s as if boxing has become a much clearer discipline to sort things out.

Tonight it got to the point that former UFC champions came out to beat each other by the rules of boxing. 46-year-old Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz, under the comments of Donald Trump, determined which of them fights better with pillows on their hands.

Silva went down in MMA history as one of the best (if not the best) middleweights in UFC history. From 2006 to 2013, he held the title in the category up to 84 kg, made 10 successful defenses and led a winning streak of 16 fights.

After being defeated by Chris Weidman, the Brazilian’s mixed martial arts career began to fade. Over the past 7 years in MMA, he lost 7 fights, having managed to win only once.

In 2021, Silva decided to try his hand at boxing, starting with a victory over ex-WBC world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The plasticity and feeling of the ring of 46-year-old Anderson in, in fact, a new sport for himself, surprised many.

As the next boxing rung, Silva got the opportunity to spend money and loud fight with Tito Ortiz. The American was considered the best in the UFC in the early 00s, but over time he stopped keeping up with the development of the strongest league on the planet, began to lose, migrated to Bellator, and a few years ago he got to Chuck Lydell, who had become completely helpless inside the cage.

Ortiz failed to do the same tonight. Within a minute and a half after the start of the fight, Anderson caught Tito with a hard right hook and sent him to a blind knockout.

