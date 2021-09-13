Announced release date for stable build of Android 12

Android 12 in its final version will be released in early October

Last week, Google released the latest and fifth beta of Android 12. At the time of its release, the company said it was just weeks away from the stable build. And today, thanks to the enthusiasts of the resource XDA Developers, we can name the estimated release date for the final version of Android 12.

They managed to get hold of an internal document that lists the release dates of AOSP builds for Android 12. From it they managed to find out that Google plans to release the source code for the new software on October 4th. And the same date should be the day of the release of the stable build of Android 12. Where does this assumption come from? And the thing is that earlier the release of AOSP and the final versions of the green robot coincided, they were released on the same day.

For example, Google released the source code for Android 9 Pie on August 6, 2018, the same day the stable release was released. Android 10 and Android 11 were also released in their final build on the same day their source code was released. This suggests that the release of Android 12 AOSP on October 4th could also be the day we see the stable version of the twelfth iteration of the green robot.

But do not write off the fact that Android 12 in its stable version will debut in September. Google is not in the habit of announcing in advance the release time of the final assembly, it simply rolls it out quietly. Therefore, the release of Android 12 could take place any day.

Source: androidauthority