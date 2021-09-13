Apple fired a top manager over suspicions of leaks

Apple fired senior software development manager Ashley Gjowick, explaining that she was involved in the information leaks from the company. She was suspended from her job last month while an investigation was pending.

According to The Verge, citing the fired employee, she was first informed by the company’s internal communications department about an open investigation related to intellectual property and was invited for an urgent conversation. Gjovik demanded to discuss all issues in writing, and a few hours later received a notice of dismissal.

The previously fired employee spent several months actively trying to draw the attention of the press and the public to Apple’s violations of the rights of its employees. In particular, Gjovik accused the employer of intimidation and harassment. For example, she told the story of how the legal department ordered her to provide access to all correspondence, including nude pictures.

The press service of the company told the publication that they do not discuss issues related to individual employees with the press. At the same time, Apple stressed that they take reports of employee rights violations very seriously.