Beauty digest: from Vera Brezhneva in advertising to advice from Hayley Bieber and Selena Gomez

Vera Brezhneva starred in an advertising campaign for her own cosmetic brand Vera Beauty, Daria Klyukina, Yasmina Muratovich, Ksenia Shipilova and others celebrated the birthday of the beauty salon, and Oksana Fedorova, Larisa Verbitskaya and Maria Shukshina attended the perfume award. What else they talked about this week in the world of beauty – read in our material.

Vera Beauty make-up brand from Vera Brezhneva celebrates its first birthday. According to the founder of the brand, 2020 made it possible to refine all the nuances and inaccuracies that were revealed precisely after the launch. As the star said, it was a very important experience and motivation to develop further.

Over the course of this year, the passion for my work has only increased. I feel even more love for my brainchild and put even more energy and time into each product. This is the most important, the most pleasant thing that can be experienced when you have the opportunity to direct your energies towards something that will help every girl to smile at herself in the mirror,

– said the singer.

The brand has steadfastly survived the difficult times associated with the pandemic. In April, the Bloom Baby limited edition palette was launched, and since spring Vera Beauty cosmetics can be ordered anywhere in the world, and the brand is now represented in retail in the CIS countries (Belarus, Ukraine).

Something remained unchanged. The brand experts continue to focus on caring for our planet and make all product packaging as environmentally friendly and recyclable as possible. Vera also has big plans for the next year. She plans to expand the lineup with eye and lip makeup, as well as soon to introduce foundations.

Hayley Bieber talks about her winter skincare program and Selena Gomez shows off her daily makeup



Hailey Bieber shared her updated winter skincare in Story. First, she applies a moisturizing mask all over her face, and then patches her eyes for 10 minutes. Then – and this part is key – the star applies a peptide and moisturizing serum with niacinamide to wet skin. Peptides are amino acids used in the production of collagen and elastin, which means serums containing this ingredient will make the skin firmer. Niacinamide is another powerful ingredient that supports the protective barrier and normalizes sebum production.

After the serum, the model uses a light moisturizer with SPF, which, no matter the occasion or the season, should always be part of her daily skincare routine.

Former lover of Justin Bieber, 28-year-old Selena Gomez, who recently launched her cosmetics brand Rare Beauty, posted a video about daily makeup. The singer first sprays a 4-in-1 spray to prepare for make-up, and then applies a few drops of Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation to the cheekbones, forehead and jawline. After that, she uses a clear, moisturizing lip oil. Dark circles under the eyes are painted over with Liquid Touch Brighten Concealer, and Grace Liquid Blush is applied to the apples of the cheeks. The finishing touch is the hot pink Ascend Matte Lip Cream.

The singer launched a cosmetic line in September, part of the sales of beauty products will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund.

Daria Klyukina, Yasmina Muratovich, Ksenia Shipilova and others celebrated the birthday of the beauty salon



Health & Else beauty and health salon in the center of Moscow celebrated its first birthday. Celebrity guests and famous bloggers came to celebrate this event: Daria Klyukina, Yasmina Muratovich, Ksenia Shipilova, Margarita Lieva, Angelica Timanina and others.

Some that evening put their thoughts and feelings in order during meditation in a cozy yoga room, and the busiest tried express procedures for facial and hand care.

Oksana Fedorova, Larisa Verbitskaya, Maria Shukshina and others at the presentation of the perfume prize

The Perfumery Club of Russia held the Fragrance of the Year FiFi Russian Fragrance Awards – 2020 award ceremony for the 18th time. The event was attended by Oksana Fedorova, Larisa Verbitskaya, Nikas Safronov, Maria Shukshina, Elena Zakharova, Anton Privolnov, Alexander Nosik.

The famous TV presenter, art critic, fashion historian, decorator, collector Alexander Vasiliev was among the star guests. His fragrance Alexandrite, created by the Russian perfumery and cosmetic company Mirra and dedicated to precious stones, received a special prize.

Quentin Bish is the FiFi Russia 2020 Perfumer of the Year. Among the niche fragrances, the awards were given to Ganymede by French brand Marc-Antoine Barrois, Murmure d’Ete by Plume Impression, Angel Nova by Mugler and Bad Boy by Carolina Herrera.



Oksana Fedorova, Alexey Dubinsky and Anton Privolov

The “Niche Breakthrough of the Year” fragrance is named Ristretto Intense Cafe by Montale Paris. In the luxury and prestige categories, awards went to Philipp Plein’s No Limits, Tiffany & Love from Tiffany & Co, and Valentino’s Voce Viva, with Lady Gaga as the face of its campaign.

In the “Hall of Fame” nomination, not a specific fragrance was awarded, but a legendary personality, a man of the era, on whose fragrances a whole generation was brought up. This is maestro Kenzo Takada, who passed away in October.