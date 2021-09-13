Below the belt: Ryan Reynolds trolls wife Blake Lively again on social media

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds, 44, and Blake Lively, 32, are one of the funniest couples in Hollywood. Spouses raising three daughters never miss an opportunity to tweak each other on social media.

The other day the actor of the film “Deadpool” once again decided to play a trick on his wife. He saw a video posted on Frida Mom’s account for young moms, which talked about the sex lives of newly born women. In the description of the video, it was said that after watching it, it would be possible to find out “which members should be avoided by girls” after giving birth.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds decided to draw attention to this video in a very original way. He wrote a comment jokingly mentioning his wife Blake Lively:

I would mark Blake under the video, but I’m afraid it could play against me.



Subscribers of the account appreciated Ryan’s joke. Blake herself has not yet reacted to her husband’s new trick, but the network does not doubt that soon she will definitely make a return move.

We will remind, not so long ago, Ryan and Blake joked about voting in the presidential elections in the United States. Then Reynolds thanked his wife for making him “the first time” (the actor is Canadian, he voted for the first time in the United States) so gentle and unforgettable, and Lively joked in response that Ryan was very excited about this occasion and could not even hold back tears.