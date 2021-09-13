Bitcoin fell sharply by $ 8.5 thousand and dropped below $ 43 thousand :: RBC.Crypto

The capitalization of the first cryptocurrency fell to $ 897 billion

The price of bitcoin over the past hour and a half has decreased by almost $ 8.5 thousand. The cost of the main cryptocurrency fell to $ 43 thousand for the first time since mid-August. Its capitalization dropped to $ 897 billion, according to CoinGecko.

On the morning of September 7, the bitcoin rate updated its maximum since mid-May, reaching $ 52.9 thousand.The asset price exceeded $ 52 thousand after the law on legalizing bitcoin as a means of payment came into force in El Salvador, and the country’s authorities announced the purchase of 400 bitcoins.

In the summer, El Salvador passed a law recognizing bitcoin as an official means of payment, along with the US dollar already used as the country’s currency. From September 7, prices in the country can be set in bitcoins, and taxes can also be paid in cryptocurrency. Bitcoin exchanges are not subject to capital gains tax.

The entry into force of the law on recognizing bitcoin as an official means of payment in El Salvador was commented on in the Kremlin. According to the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, there is no reason for the recognition of bitcoin in the Russian Federation, and equating this cryptocurrency with money “can bring nothing but harm” to the financial and economic system.

