Blake Lively accused the paparazzi of stalking

When photos of three daughters Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were published on the Web, the actress wasted no time in opposing the actions of the paparazzi. The star is not backing down in the fight to protect the privacy of her loved ones.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool / Getty Images)

On Instagram, Lively wrote an angry appeal to a tabloid that posted photos of her children – James, Ines and Betty.

Blake Lively with children (photo: legion-media.ru) Blake Lively with children (photo: legion-media.ru) Blake Lively with children (photo: legion-media.ru)

Blake stated, “My children have been persecuted by men all day. Stalkers jumped out in front of us and then hid. A stranger on the street quarreled with them because it was so unpleasant for her to see it. “

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with children (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

The 33-year-old actress tried to “calmly walk” towards the photographer, who she explained “fled” before reappearing to take more pictures.

“Do you check the photos you pay for to track children on them? Where is your morality here? I’d like to know. Or do you just do not care about the safety of children? ”, – the star was indignant. Blake spoke to other paparazzi who agreed to “leave her kids alone” if she posed herself. Describing the incident as “frightening,” Blake pleaded with the agency to “tell the whole story.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

“At the very least, listen to your subscribers. They, too, understand that this is weird and upset that you pay people to harass children. Please stop paying adult asses to hide and hunt children. There are many pictures you could post without children. Please delete the photo. Let’s keep up with the times, ”she continued.

Note that just a few weeks ago, Blake’s close friend, Gigi Hadid, wrote an open letter requesting that the paparazzi and fan accounts on social networks refrain from posting photos of her and Zayn Malik’s 9-month-old daughter Hai.