Cardano becomes a regulated cryptocurrency, Tron goes retail

We are talking about the “travel rules” of the FATF and the supranational directive 6AMLD of the European Union, both projects require all participants in the crypto market to ensure full transparency of transactions.

The Cardano blockchain has only one asset so far – the native ADA cryptocurrency, but with the launch of smart contracts, the release of an unpredictable number of tokens will become available. Coinfirm will help monitor compliance with the KYC / AML rules for all blockchain assets, preventing the disclosure of information on personal data.

However, they will become available to the Regulators in terms of one-time payments in excess of the legal limit. KYC parameters will certainly be transmitted at the request of the authorities if they detect suspicious transactions.

Apparently the Cardano Foundation is predicting a fully regulated future for crypto markets. In this case, cooperation with Coinfirm will allow ADA to take the place of Ethereum, where total blockchain verification is not planned yet.



The non-profit organization Tron Foundation, which determines the development of the cryptocurrency of the same name, has partnered with a shopping startup. The partnership with Shopping.io opens up the opportunity for TRX holders to spend cryptocurrency on discounted purchases from leading online retailers Amazon, Walmart and eBay.

Tron Foundation analysts predict that the next phase of cryptocurrency development will move from market speculation to retail. Digital assets are able to offer users the ease of cross-border transfers, lower commission costs, and more generous activity programs.