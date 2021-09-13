Cardano fell after a successful hard fork on the mainnet

During the day, the price of the altcoin decreased by 5%. Support for smart contracts has been added to its blockchain. This will allow decentralized applications to run on the network.

On the night of September 13, the Alonzo hard fork successfully passed on the Cardano blockchain, which adds support for smart contracts and the ability to launch decentralized applications. On Sunday evening, the altcoin price reached $ 2.7, after which it began to decline. As of 9:40 am Moscow time, the coin is trading at $ 2.4, over the past day it has fallen in price by 5%.

In August, the value of the altcoin rose sharply, climbing 192% and on September 3, setting an all-time high of $ 3.1. Since the beginning of this year, the cryptocurrency has risen in price by more than 1600%.

In August, interest in the Cardano cryptocurrency in Russia peaked from mid-May. Most often, information about Cardano is searched for in a Google search engine by users from the Kaliningrad region. The second place in this indicator is the city of Moscow, the third is the Nizhny Novgorod region. Queries “cardano forecast” and “cardano rate” are also popular.

– Investidea: buying Cardano at a possible price reduction after a hard fork

– IDO News: Thousands of Percent Yield and Interest from Large Crypto Exchanges

– “The upward trend is in force.” What to expect from Bitcoin next week

You will find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBK-Crypto.