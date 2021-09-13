Cardano gets smart contracts after Alonzo hardfork | Blockchain24

Cardano’s network update, Alonzo, has finally hit the air. With the arrival of Alonzo, smart contracts can now be created and deployed on the Cardano mainnet.

Cardano is an open source public blockchain developed by Input Output and founded by Charles Hoskinson, one of the founders of Ethereum. First released in September 2017, it was designed to challenge Ethereum’s decentralized financial dominance, while also maintaining a level of interoperability with Ethereum and other blockchains.

Smart contracts are the golden ring when it comes to setting this challenge. After months of progress on the Alonzo testnet, today’s hard fork to the Cardano mainnet paves the way for scripting smart contracts in Plutus, “a targeted smart contract development language and execution platform using the functional programming language Haskell.”

The update is a key part of the Goguen era, which focuses primarily on creating smart contract capabilities. Goguen was developed in tandem with Shelley, an earlier era that introduced the Ouroboros PoS protocol to the network over a year ago, as part of an effort to secure and decentralize the network.

The implementation of Cardano Plutus scripts will also allow the integration of decentralized applications (dapps) into the ecosystem. However, it may take some time before the Cardano ecosystem is fully ready to fully materialize the dapps on the mainnet as the protocol continues to be developed and matured. A blog post posted today by Input Output reminds the Cardano community that development is still early days:

“Let’s be clear. There will be bumps on the road. Early user experience may not be ideal. Some early DApps will have problems. We will see some great development teams and a few less enlightened ones. It’s a decentralized blockchain, so it’s inevitable.”

The blog post also warned:

“There are high hopes for this update. Some are unfounded. Cardano watchers can expect a complex ecosystem of ready-to-use DApps available immediately after the update. Expectations need to be addressed.”

However, Cardano observers can expect a number of simple smart contracts to be deployed in the first few hours after the Alonzo hard fork, with the ability to roll out further projects that are currently being developed.

As for Cardano itself, the team will continue to focus on various improvements, including efforts to synchronize and shrink transaction script sizes to optimize network bandwidth, said Neil Davis, systems performance analyst at Input Output. Indeed, this is the first era that the network has surpassed half a million transactions, he said during the YouTube Watch Party leading to the hard fork.

Cardano’s native cryptocurrency, ADA, fell 5.76% from today’s high of $ 2.79 at 18:22 UTC and is currently changing hands for about $ 2.56. According to CoinDesk data, ADA hit its all-time high of $ 3.09 on September 2, 2021.