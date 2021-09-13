Cardano Sips 10% By Investing.com

Cryptocurrency Cardano sank 10%



Investing.com – The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 2.3289 on the Investing.com Index at 11:19 AM (08:19 GMT) on Monday, down 10.02% that day. This was the most significant drop in cryptocurrency value since September 13th.

The drop also triggered a drop in Cardano’s market cap to $ 75.2799B, or 3.74% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. While earlier at the peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 94,8001B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in the range of $ 2.3277 to $ 2.5922.

Over the past 7 days, the Cardano cryptocurrency has experienced a fall in the rate within the limits of 19.28%. The volume of Cardano currency traded in the last 24 hours prior to the publication of this material was $ 8.4848B or 7.22% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 2.0316 to $ 2.8747 in the past 7 days.

At the moment, Cardano is still below 24.85% of its $ 3.10 peak, which was reached on September 2.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

It last traded at $ 44,242.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.09% on the day.

trading at $ 3,180.70 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.67%.

Bitcoin’s market cap is $ 835.3377B or 41.48% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap is $ 375.1498B or 18.63% of the total cryptocurrency market cap.