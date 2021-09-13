Cardano Sips 13% By Investing.com

Cryptocurrency Cardano Sank 13%



Investing.com – Crypto was trading at $ 2.2724 on the Investing.com Index at 11:31 AM (08:31 GMT) on Wednesday, down 13.44% on the day. This was the most significant drop in cryptocurrency value since June 21st.

The drop also triggered a drop in Cardano’s market cap to $ 71.4238B, or 3.62% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. While earlier at the peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 94,8001B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded between $ 2.2011 and $ 2.5614.

Over the past 7 days, the Cardano cryptocurrency has experienced a fall in the rate within the range it has lost 20.12%. The volume of Cardano currency traded in the last 24 hours prior to the publication of this material was $ 11.1381B or 4.60% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 2.0316 to $ 3.0989 in the past 7 days.

At the moment, Cardano is still below 26.67% of its $ 3.10 peak, which was reached on September 2.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

It last traded at $ 45,391.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.45% on the day.

traded at $ 3,293.04 on the Investing.com Index, down 12.34%.

Bitcoin’s market cap is $ 841.1694B or 42.59% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap is $ 380.8475B or 19.28% of the total cryptocurrency market cap.