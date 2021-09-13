Clients of fintech startup MoneyLion will be able to invest in bitcoin “for change”

The startup will not charge any transaction fees.

American fintech startup MoneyLion will add the ability to buy and sell bitcoin and Ethereum. Reported by CNBC.

MoneyLion will not charge transaction fees – the startup will make money from the spread when converting cryptocurrencies to dollars.

The fintech company will also add a feature that allows customers to round off their debit card purchases and invest the balance in bitcoin. Tinkoff and Acorns have a similar product, only without cryptocurrencies.

At a conference for investors, MoneyLion CEO Di Chubi called the integration of crypto payments “the beginning of user learning” and spoke about the potential of crypto products and NFTs.

“This is a very important first step as DeFi is likely the future of fintech. We will prepare users to work with innovative financial instruments, ”said Di Chubi.

American fintech startup MoneyLion will go public through a merger with specialist company Fusion Acquisition, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The company’s value after the closing of the deal is estimated at $ 2.4 billion.

MoneyLion application interface. Source: YouthApps.

MoneyLion is a personal finance management application. In it, you can open a bank account, invest and take out a loan. The application is used by 7.5 million people in the United States.

