Coach Parfenov, with the words “this is not done”, assessed the dismissal from Arsenal :: Football :: RBC Sport

The coach called the decision of the management of the Tula club to break the contract with him unexpected. “You could have said about it earlier,” added Parfenov

Dmitry Parfenov

Former head coach of Tula “Arsenal” Dmitry Parfenov said that the club’s management did not explain their decision to terminate the contract with him.

“Should they announce something? They just assembled a team, arrived, announced and left. Before that there was a conversation, first the leadership called us. We talked for about three minutes. After 5 minutes, everything was announced to the team. And half an hour later, Bozovic was introduced, ”Parfenov said in an interview with Sport24.

Also, the former coach noted that he did not expect his dismissal. “We played in Grozny. There were three days off because there was a pause for the national team. We trained for a week in this pause. If there is a solution, then this is probably not done. We are preparing a team in Tula for a week, it does not bode well, and then such a decision of the management. If there was already a decision, you could have said about it earlier, ”the coach added.

Parfenov has been working at the club since November 2, 2020. On September 3 he was replaced by Miodrag Bozovic. Along with Parfenov, coaches Yuri Kovtun, Andrey Danilov and fitness specialist Michelle Huff dos Santos left Arsenal.

Arsenal with Parfenov last season only in the last round retained their place in the Russian Premier League, the club finished 14th, and the play-offs were canceled. This season, the club is still in 15th place.