Conor got into a fight with rapper at MTV Awards – Boxing / MMA / UFC

Former UFC dual weight champion Conor McGregor joins the brawl at the MTV Video Music Awards held in Brooklyn.

The Irishman approached popular American rapper Coulson Baker, known as Machine Gun Kelly or MGK, to take a photo together. He was refused, after which McGregor and Baker got into a scuffle.

Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK on the red carpet (via ig: laurademytrk) pic.twitter.com/H0naCNbMta – Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021

The rapper pushed the fighter away, who dropped his cane and poured the drink. The guards tried to settle the conflict, but Conor stabbed one of the security officials.

Why is Conor trying to fight Machine Gun Kelly at the VMA awards. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MoN9qa9guU – Jason Williams (@ jasoneg33) September 13, 2021

“Nothing happened. I have no idea, just came up myself. I don’t even know this guy, it’s just rumors. Nothing happened to me, I only fight with real fighters, with people who know how to fight.

I don’t fight the little white rappers Vanilla Ice. I don’t know anything about this guy, except that he came with Megan Fox, ”McGregor told reporters.

The MTV ceremony took place at the Barclays Center. Three years ago, in her parking lot, Conor attacked a bus with UFC fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov.