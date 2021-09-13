Conor McGregor commented on the fight with Machine Gun Kelly: “I don’t fight vanilla rappers.”

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has commented on the fight with Machine Gun Kelly.

“Honestly, I don’t even know this guy. Nothing happened to me. I only fight with real fighters, people who are fighting. Do you understand what I am talking about. Of course, I don’t fight these little vanilla rappers. I don’t even know this guy. I don’t know anything about him other than that he was with Megan Fox, ”McGregor said in a comment posted on Twitter by journalist Jed Goodman.

MGK’s comment turned out to be much shorter. Instead of answering the question about what happened between him and Conor, the musician screamed, slapped his hand on the microphone and left.

McGregor clashed with musician Machine Gun Kelly during the MTV Video Music Awards. Media reported that MGK, who came to the event with Megan Fox, refused to give Mac a photo, and the Irishman threw a glass of drink at the artist in response.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are frequent guests of UFC tournaments.

