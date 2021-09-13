Conor McGregor nearly beat Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet

The fighter allegedly took offense at the singer Machine Gun Kelly for refusing to be photographed with him.

On the evening of September 12, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place in America. While some stars shone with their outfits on the red carpet, others let off steam. Western media reported that 33-year-old Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor, who was invited to the event as a host, unexpectedly threw his fists at 31-year-old Machine Gun Kelly singer, the boyfriend of Hollywood star Megan Fox.

The athlete rushed at the musician, shouted and provoked him, threateningly brandished his cane, but was restrained by the guards. The fight did not work out, but the journalists still recorded this moment. And a little later, the reason for the sudden conflict of celebrities appeared in the press.

A source familiar with the situation told People that McGregor just wanted to be photographed with the star, but Machine Gun Kelly declined the request. The fighter could not hide his hurt pride and rushed at the singer with a desire to beat him, but then the security officers intervened in the matter.

However, Conor has long been known for his violent temper and fights, which he loves to arrange, either paying tribute to his Irish roots, or for the sake of PR.

