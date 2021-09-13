cryptocurrency Shiba Floki skyrocketed in price (photo)

Tesla CEO invented the nickname for his dog back in June, which then caused the growth of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.

The head of Tesla Motors Elon Musk has got a new pet – a Shiba Inu puppy named Floki. Photo of a billionaire kid shared on your Twitter.

“Floki has arrived!” – the inventor signed the image of the pet.

Immediately after the tweet was posted, the Shiba Floki (FLOKI) coin surged 520%.

At the end of June, Musk already announced that he would start a Shiba Inu and call him an unusual nickname.

Translation: “My Shiba Inu will be called Floki.” [+–]

Then this tweet caused the growth of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency by 68% in an hour. In addition, the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, which depicts a Shiba Inu dog, gained its popularity just after the support of Elon Musk.

So, in February, the cryptocurrency has risen in price by 60% after several posts by Elon Musk about it on Twitter. Among them is a collage, in which the head of Elon Musk and the image of a shiba inu are photographed to a frame from the cartoon “The Lion King”. Social network users are already asking Musk to repeat this meme live with Floki’s puppy.

Recall that Focus wrote in detail about the reasons for the popularity and growth of the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrencies.