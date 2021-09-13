“CSKA made an offer very early in the summer. As a result, “Efes” offered the same conditions “, Vasily Mitsich reports – Basketball

The Euroleague MVP, playing Anadolu Efes, Vasile Mitsic, in an interview with Donatas Urbonas, told why he turned down offers from CSKA and Oklahoma this summer.

“CSKA made an offer very early in the summer. The offer itself was not unexpected, but it came unexpectedly early, it seems, in June, when I was on the national team. Of course, it was a great offer, I was very glad that they showed interest in me. CSKA has always been and will be one of the best teams.

At the same time, I began to discuss with the agent the possibility of leaving for the NBA. I had a 90 percent contract agreement with Oklahoma. But I understood that Oklahoma wasn’t very confident yet, and I didn’t want to wait a month and a half before the draft, especially since I had an offer from CSKA, and, of course, I was negotiating with Efes.

I told Efes that I had received a serious offer from CSKA, but the Turkish club remains a priority for me. I was glad that Efes understood my desire to stay and offered me the same conditions. These conditions completely suited me, ”said Mitsich.

Anadolu Efes has extended the contract with Mitsich until 2024. Under the new contract, the Serbian defender will earn 16.65 million euros in three years. The agreement was signed according to the “1 + 1 + 1” scheme.

The Final Four is a super show! Such tension, such concentration of events is nowhere to be found