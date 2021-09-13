Daniil Medvedev said that he will be allowed to destroy Djokovic’s rival at the US Open 2021 final

The second racket of the world Daniil Medvedev soberly assessed his strength before the final set with Serb Novak Djokovic at the US Open 2021 tournament.

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev said that he will surprise his rival Serb Novak Djokovic at the US Open 2021 final with experience and stress resistance.

Note that this is not the first time a Russian is fighting for the titles of the Grand Slam tournaments. Another attempt was in 2019, when he lost to Spaniard Rafael Nadal in a five-set match that lasted almost five hours.

Scandals with fans prevented him from becoming a champion. Once he could not stand it and showed them the middle finger, and then it came to nervous diseases and stress: “I had convulsions, in the second round I could barely walk, but I won anyway”.

Also, before the final fight, Medvedev tore the quadriceps muscle of the thigh and in just two weekends was able to recover and get back on his feet.

Daniil is sure that the rich experience of the finals will allow him to give his best at the decisive competition.

“This time I have the experience of two finals. Hope it helps me. I will say one thing: I will give all the strength that I have left on Sunday, ”the press service of the US Open quotes Medvedev.

The final set of Medvedev against Djokovic will take place on Sunday, September 12.

Note that Medvedev is the first Russian to reach the final of the prestigious US Open in singles several times. He also became one of the ten highest paid tennis players in the world.